Moyane to make unexpected appearance at SARS inquiry

  • South Africa
File: Suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner, Tom Moyane is expected to present himself at the revenue service's inquiry on Thursday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner, Tom Moyane has indicated his intention to make an 11th-hour appearance at the revenue service's inquiry on Friday.

Moyane's lawyer has written to head of the inquiry, retired judge Robert Nugent, saying they have a number of objections.

This comes after a number of senior employees painted the leadership as authoritarian, with some alleging that it was difficult to work under Moyane.

 

 

On Thursday, former Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay and former spokesperson Adrian Lackay testified at the SARS inquiry.

Meanwhile, the commission is under pressure to wrap up the inquiry, as Ramaphosa expects a preliminary report by the end of September.

The final report is expected at the end of November.

 

 

