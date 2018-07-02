Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moyane to turn to Ramaphosa to halt SARS inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane's legal team says it’s not surprised at Judge Robert Nugent's decision to continue with the inquiry.

He's rejected all submission made by Moyane's legal team last week.

The team says the fight isn’t over.

"We had to internally come here to raise this issue to the Judge. Now we're going to take them to the President and if he takes the view that we're not entitled to the relieve that we seek, we'll take it to court. We hold firm instruction from Mr Moyane on that," said Moyane's lawyer, Eric Mabuza.

 

