Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moyane's lawyers give Ramaphosa an ultimatum

  • South Africa
File: Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, wants the revenue's inquiry stopped. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane, have given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to respond to their letter.

The lawyers wrote to the president demanding that he halts or "disestablish or stay one or both" of the revenue's inquiries.

They said failure to do so will force their client to exercise his constitutional right and approach the Constitutional Court.

On Monday, head of the SARS Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance, retired judge Robert Nugent, dismissed Moyane's bid to have the inquiry stopped.

Moyane is still a subject of a disciplinary hearing.

He was suspended in March over various matters, including the manner in which he handled the Financial Intelligence Centre report that raised red flags about his second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.

Last week former SARS employees testified at the revenue's inquiry painting the leadership as authoritarian, with some alleging that it was difficult to work under Moyane. 

Read the full letter here below

Letter to President Ramaphosa 2.7.18 by eNCA.com on Scribd

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close