MPs condemn sexual assault of Soweto pupils

  • South Africa
File: It's been revealed that two Grade 3 children have since been molested by a police forensic officer. Photo: public-domain-image.com/Amanda Mills

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has condemned the sexual assault of two pupils from a Soweto primary school.

The committee said perpetrators must be dealt with firmly.

Last year, a 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly molested more than 80 pupils at the school.

Pupils have been preparing to testify against the school patroller.

However, it's been revealed that two Grade 3 children have since been molested by a police forensic officer.

Sexual assault charges have been laid against the investigator, but he has not been arrested.

The suspect has been taken off this case, but remains on the job as a police officer, pending further investigation.

