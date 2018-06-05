Concerns as some MPs fail to declare interests on time

File: Parliament's ethics committee is concerned about a growing number of MPs who failed to submit details of their interests on time. Photo: Reuters/Mark Wessels/Pool

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's ethics committee is concerned about a growing number of MPs who failed to submit details of their interests on time.

The committee earlier released the 2017 register of members' interests.

In 2016, at least 17 MPs submitted the information late.

Last year, the number increased to 42.

The committee is not naming the culprits.

Ethics committee co-chairperson Amos Masondo, said: “On the question who are these members who have declared late. We would rather not talk about names now. There is process in place and that process is that all members should be afforded an opportunity why they declared late. And that entire process would be dealt with at the level subcommittee of a joint committee. Having done that the matter will come to the committee. And then committee the report which will be table at both houses of the parliament. So the approach of naming and shaming.”

“We will not do that thing now. We will await the process to make sure that there is a sense of fairness in the way we deal with these issues. We are not punitive in our approach we really seek to ensure that we correct the behaviour members and provide whatever the necessary guidance,” added Masondo.

eNCA