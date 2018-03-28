Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

MPs to get update on Steinhoff probe

  • South Africa
File: MPs are expected to be briefed on how the Steinhoff investigations are going. Photo: ANA

CAPE TOWN - MPs will get an update on the Steinhoff investigations on Wednesday.

The Hawks, the JSE and the Financial Services Board are all expected to make presentations to a Parliamentary committee.

On Tuesday, Parliament released a letter from former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste’s lawyers, informing them that Jooste would not be attending Wednesday’s proceedings.

According to the letter, appearing before the committees would undermine Jooste's right to a fair trial.

Jooste is under criminal investigation by the Hawks.

