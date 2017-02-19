MPs under fire for unruly conduct

File: South Africa's parliamentary politics is known for its robust and often aggressive discourse. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The State of the Nation Address and the following debate was characterised by bad behaviour from members across the chamber.

South Africa's parliamentary politics is known for its robust and often aggressive discourse.

Even before President Jacob Zuma took to the podium to deliver his address, MPs with sharp tongues were at the mic.

There were times when tempers reached boiling point.

MPs have been admonished by the Speaker and President Zuma.

But with high political stakes at risk, the temperature inside the National Assembly may not drop any time soon.

* Watch the full video report by Lester Kiewit in the gallery above.

eNCA