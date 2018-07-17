MSG Afrika Group gives Mkhari time off

File: On Saturday, Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng opened assault cases against each other. The charges have been provisionally withdrawn.

JOHANNESBURG - The MSG Afrika Group says it’s noted the domestic violence incident involving its chairman Given Mkhari.

It says it strongly condemns domestic violence of any form, and has given Mkhari time off to deal with the issue privately.

On Saturday, Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng opened assault cases against each other.

The charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mkhari is the founder of MSG Afrika Group.

