Mthatha taxi violence: Cele lays down gauntlet

JOHANNESBURG - Major taxi routes in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and surrounding areas will be closed immediately and indefinitely.

Police minister Bheki Cele made the announcement on Tuesday.

The closure is due to ongoing taxi violence which has seen more than 60 people killed since it erupted in 2016.

The affected routes are the R61 and the N2 junction to Maclear and Tsolo respectively. The move comes just ahead of the Easter weekend.

"Several interventions including the signing of the peace accord have been facilitated by the provincial government to bring peace to the rival associations. All interventions to date have failed dismally hence the police minister has taken drastic measures in stamping the authority of the state," Cele said in a statement.

"The selfishness of the taxi industry must be cut to zero, we cannot continue to count dead bodies like a taxi load. Sixty people is a big number, the killings must be eradicated or else taxi operators will lose their business. The routes belong to the citizens of this country and (is) not (there) to be manipulated by taxi bosses for selfish financial gains."

The minister said meetings between government, police and top executive of the two rival taxi operators, Uncedo Services Taxi Association and Border Alliance Taxi Association, have borne no fruit.

Cele warned taxi bosses that unless there is absolute compliance with the peace accord, the routes will remain closed "so that the hand of government is felt in this area, even if they take us to court, we will defend the authority of the state."

"... we are not a banana republic, therefore, business cannot continue as usual; in fact, the taxi business can rather go down to its knees instead of masquerading as a funeral parlour," said Cele.

Meanwhile, Cele says police investigations into the masterminds behind the taxi violence are at an advanced stage.

"A team of specialised forces have been deployed to strategic and volatile areas to maintain law and order and to furthermore increase police visibility for the benefit of the safety of ordinary citizens."

