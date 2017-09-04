Mthembu backs Ramaphosa

African National Congress' (ANC) chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, addresses the media on communication and the battle of ideas on April 2, 2017 in Johannesburg. Photo: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has come out in support of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had become a serious threat to those implicated in state capture.

This is in light of Ramaphosa’s alleged extramarital affairs reported in weekend newspapers.

The Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Ramaphosa has cheated on his wife with eight women.

The Sunday Times reported that the deputy president has admitted to one of the alleged affairs but said that relationship ended eight years ago.

On the other seven women, Ramaphosa said they were part of a group of young people he and his wife were assisting financially.

Ramaphosa has denied the allegations and said he was not going to allow a smear campaign to derail his presidential campaign.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa had become a serious threat to those who have made the government their “spaza shop and piggy bank” and that they wanted to stop him at all costs.

I will continue to support @DPRamaphosa to be @MYANC President . No amount of sleaze and dirt thrown at him by @StevenMogale will stop me . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

Its very obvious that @StevenMogale and @SundayIndy , working as a tool of some political askaris , want to stop Cyril at all cost . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

@StevenMogale has not answered Why ?. The main reason is Cyril's stance against state capture and looting of our public resources . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

@DPRamaphosa has become a serious threat to those implicated in state capture , their business friends and their families . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

@DPRamaphosa's crime is his stated commitment to restore @MYANC back to its values as a movement that serves our people . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

@DPRamaphosa's crime is his stated commitment to save @MYANC and our government from all forms of ills including patronage and corruption . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

Cyril has become a serious threat to those who have made our government their spaza shop and piggy bank. They want to stop him at all cost. — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

Mthembu further called on ANC branches to nominate Ramaphosa for the position of ANC president at the party’s elective conference in December because he was incorruptible.

Let all @MYANC branches nominate comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC President for the forthcoming National Conference . He is incorruptable !! — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 4, 2017

