Mthembu backs Ramaphosa

  • South Africa
African National Congress' (ANC) chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, addresses the media on communication and the battle of ideas on April 2, 2017 in Johannesburg. Photo: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has come out in support of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had become a serious threat to those implicated in state capture.

This is in light of Ramaphosa’s alleged extramarital affairs reported in weekend newspapers. 

The Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Ramaphosa has cheated on his wife with eight women.

The Sunday Times reported that the deputy president has admitted to one of the alleged affairs but said that relationship ended eight years ago.

On the other seven women, Ramaphosa said they were part of a group of young people he and his wife were assisting financially.

Ramaphosa has denied the allegations and said he was not going to allow a smear campaign to derail his presidential campaign.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa had become a serious threat to those who have made the government their “spaza shop and piggy bank” and that they wanted to stop him at all costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mthembu further called on ANC branches to nominate Ramaphosa for the position of ANC president at the party’s elective conference in December because he was incorruptible.

 

