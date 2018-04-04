Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mthembu: 'Winnie was a revolutionary warrior'

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 04 April 2018 - ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu plans to honors the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her home in Soweto. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He was speaking outside her home in Soweto on Wednesday.

WATCH: Zuma visits Winnie's Soweto home

"She was a revolutionary warrior, we owe our freedom to the fights she waged on apartheid regime. She was banished, put under house arrest and solitary confinment, all that did not deter here.

READ: AbaThembu 'disappointed' Winnie to be buried in Soweto

Winnie died in Milpark Hospital on Monday.

She is expected to be laid to rest on 14 April 2018.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close