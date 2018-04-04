Mthembu: 'Winnie was a revolutionary warrior'

JOHANNESBURG, 04 April 2018 - ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu plans to honors the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her home in Soweto. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He was speaking outside her home in Soweto on Wednesday.

"She was a revolutionary warrior, we owe our freedom to the fights she waged on apartheid regime. She was banished, put under house arrest and solitary confinment, all that did not deter here.

Winnie died in Milpark Hospital on Monday.

She is expected to be laid to rest on 14 April 2018.

