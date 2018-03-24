Multiple accidents in KZN following heavy rain

Rescue Care paramedics attended to multiple collisions in and around Durban on Friday. Photo: Twitter / @rescuecare

DURBAN - The wet weather in KwaZulu-Natal left many people injured in multiple accidents in Durban, including a truck that crashed down an embankment on the N3 before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics attended to multiple collisions in and around Durban on Friday.

He said just after 6pm, paramedics attended a serious truck collision on the N3 Durban bound.

"A trucks had left the roadway and crashed down an embankment. The driver had sustained moderate injuries and was entrapped in the wreckage.

"Whilst Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked in the cab to stabilise him the Durban Fire Department and [the South African Police Service'] SAPS Search and Rescue used tools to cut him free," Jamieson said.

"A rope system was then set up to bring the patient to the roadside where he was placed into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

"Rescue Care would like to caution all motorists to please slow down in these wet weathers, leave a safe following distance and leave earlier to avoid needing to rush."

Heavy rains also caused flooding in some parts of Gauteng on Friday.

African News Agency