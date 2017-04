File: Netcare911 is reporting that thirteen people were injured -- two of them critically -- in an explosion at a scrapyard that uses gas equipment in downtown Johannesburg. Photo: via Twitter.com/@Netcare911_sa

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been injured in a fire, at a scrapyard on Siemerer Road in the Johannesburg CBD.

Paramedics say two people are in a critical condition.

The scrapyard uses gas equipment, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Paramedics are warning people to take the necessary precautions when using gas equipment.

