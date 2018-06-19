Municipal strike in Port Elizabeth set to continue

As the strike enters its fifth day, refuse is piling up on the streets with discarded bags lining almost every curb. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

PORT ELIZABETH - The municipal workers' strike in Port Elizabeth is set to continue.

Officials say are waiting for the mayoral committee to sign off on a new long service bonus offer.

As the strike enters its fifth day, refuse is piling up on the streets with discarded bags lining almost every curb.

While the municipality works on a contingency plan, they are calling on all residents to take their refuse to a waste centre.

But there seems to be no quick solution.

The municipality says they it can't afford to pay R75-million back pay in long service bonuses.



Officials say a final offer will be decided on at the mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday and then given to the unions to peruse.

Until then residents will have to clean up after themselves.

eNCA