UPDATE: Apartheid officer in Ahmed Timol's death granted bail

  • South Africa
File: Former security police officer Joao Rodriquez (left) is set to appear in court for murder on Monday. Photo: twitter/OryxMultimedia

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday granted Joao Rodrigues bail of R2,000.

The family of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol is hoping to get even closer to the truth about his death.

 

 

 

 

LISTEN: Family welcomes warrant of arrest in Ahmed Timol murder case

A warrant of arrest was issued for former branch security police officer Joao Rodrigues (79, who turned himself over to police at the Johannesburg Central police station.

Earlier, Rodrigues, who faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice appeared in court.

Rodrigues told the inquest last year he saw Timol dive out of a window and fall to his death.

WATCH: Ahmed Timol was murdered, judge rules

But Judge Billy Mothle labelled him a liar.

"Rodrigues on his version participated in the cover-up to conceal the crime of murder - and he went on to commit perjury in the 1972 and 2017 inquests," said Mothle.

Timol's family has always maintained he died at the hands of apartheid security branch police.

Last year, a fresh inquest into his death forced South Africa to revisit apartheid-era atrocities. 

 

eNCA

