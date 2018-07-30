UPDATE: Apartheid officer in Ahmed Timol's death granted bail

File: Former security police officer Joao Rodriquez (left) is set to appear in court for murder on Monday. Photo: twitter/OryxMultimedia

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday granted Joao Rodrigues bail of R2,000.

The family of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol is hoping to get even closer to the truth about his death.

Adv Du Plessis asks that the court grant bail in the amount of R2k. Magistrate asks about ailments Joao Rodrigues has. Du Plessis says he had operation on his foot a few months back & has diabetes. #AhmedTimol @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 30, 2018

Adv Du Plessis for Rodrigues says the accused has been residing at the same residence in Pta for 54 years which shows "he's not a flight risk at all", his old age and the fact that the crime took place in 1971 & he's never tried to evade justice must be considered. #AhmedTimol — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 30, 2018

A warrant of arrest was issued for former branch security police officer Joao Rodrigues (79, who turned himself over to police at the Johannesburg Central police station.

Earlier, Rodrigues, who faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice appeared in court.

WATCH: Former Security Branch officer Joao Rodrigues (80) handing himself over @ Jhb Central Police Station, formerly John Vorster Square, where anti-Apartheid activist #AhmedTimol fell to his death from the 10th floor. Rodrigues will appear in Jhb Mag Court. Courtesy: Oryx Media pic.twitter.com/ayNo5Zyeiy — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 30, 2018

Rodrigues told the inquest last year he saw Timol dive out of a window and fall to his death.

But Judge Billy Mothle labelled him a liar.

Rodrigues will be charged with murder & defeating the ends of justice for being an accessory to the murder of #AhmedTimol in 1971. An inquest in 1972 ruled Timol's death was suicide by jumping out of the window of the 10th floor. But, a re-opened 2017 inquest found he was pushed. — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 30, 2018

"Rodrigues on his version participated in the cover-up to conceal the crime of murder - and he went on to commit perjury in the 1972 and 2017 inquests," said Mothle.

Timol's family has always maintained he died at the hands of apartheid security branch police.

Last year, a fresh inquest into his death forced South Africa to revisit apartheid-era atrocities.

