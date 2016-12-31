Murder high during festive season: Nhleko

File: The police’s festive season safety plans were yielding results, but contact crimes, such as murder, remained stubbornly high, acording to national police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko (not pictured). Photo: WERNER BEUKES

DURBAN – The police’s festive season safety plans were yielding results, but contact crimes, such as murder, remained stubbornly high, national police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko said on Saturday.

Nhleko made the comments in Durban where he conducted a walkabout in KwaMashu’s Bridge City Mall and watched police carry out a road block in Durban North before he was due to inspect festive season safety measures in place on Durban’s popular beach front.

“We have seen some notable successes. However, there are areas where we do have concerns. Contact crimes remain stubbornly high,” he said.

He pointed out that South Africans needed to change the way in which they interacted with each other and that the high rate of contact crimes was not only an issue for the police but society at large.

He said that early in the new year on January 5 police will issue a report on the operations conducted during the festive season.

While he did not want to go into details, he pointed out that the police’s operations in combating the smuggling of stolen vehicles across the border in Northern KwaZulu-Natal to Mozambique had “put the squeeze” on syndicates.

Both Minister Nhleko and Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane reminded community members that while they should enjoy their New Year's Eve celebrations to the fullest, they should act responsibly and within the confines of the law.

#sapsHQ Lt Gen Phahlane greeting law enforcement & community on Durban Beach #SaferFestiveSeason SD pic.twitter.com/q6obqZ2BQ1 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 31, 2016

"Don't wake up on 1 January 2017 in a police cell as a result of over-indulgence in alcohol which has led you to becoming involved in the commission of a crime," said Phahlane.

During police operations in the 24 hour period, 722 arrests were made, 438 of which were for serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police wished all in South Africa a safe and prosperous 2017.

Africa News Agency