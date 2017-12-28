Murder suspect on the run for two years nabbed by KZN police

File: Kwazulu-Natal police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with a carjacking and murder dating back to 2015. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

DURBAN – Kwazulu-Natal police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with a carjacking and murder dating back to 2015 in Folweni.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Wednesday night in Umgababa and Durban Central areas.

Police were searching for an alleged hitman believed to be behind several drug-related murders. They were unsuccessful in tracking him down, but after receiving information they arrested the carjacking and murder suspect.

“It is alleged on 22 April 2015, at 19:00, Sthembiso Mcineka, 40, was at his business premises at Folweni B section, when he was attacked by unknown suspects who robbed him of his belongings. They stole his cash, cellphone and vehicle before they shot him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and he was declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Folweni SAPS.”

Gwala said another suspect was arrested for drug possession in Mona road, Durban. The 27-year-old was found in possession of four packets of tik, dagga and cash believed to be from the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

She said festive season operations were ongoing.

African News Agency