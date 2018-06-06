Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Murdered Cape toddler would not have survived poison: forensic toxicologist

  • South Africa
File: A forensic toxicologist has testified in the trial of Mortimer Saunders (pictured), accused of raping and murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters. Photo: ANA/Files

CAPE TOWN - Murdered Cape Town toddler Courtney Pieters would never have survived the poison she was fed.

That’s according to an expert witness, forensic toxicologist Jacobus van Zyl.

He testified on Wednesday in the trial of Mortimer Saunders, accused of raping and murdering the three-year-old girl last year.

Van Zyl testifies that he found carbaryl, a type of pesticide, in Courtney's stomach, blood, and bile.

Saunders pleaded guilty to murdering the little girl by feeding her ant poison but says it wasn’t premeditated.

He has also pleaded guilty to performing sexual acts on her corpse.

Van Zyl says 0.5 milligrams of carbaryl would be a lethal dose for adults.

He found 0.8 milligrams in Courtney’s system.

She weighed just 12 and a half kilograms.

 

A DNA expert is expected to take the stand next.

eNCA

