Musician Cici in court over counter assault charge

Musician Cici is expected to appear in court for allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate. Photo: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG – Songstress Busisiwe Twala, known as Cici, is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing counter charges of assault laid against her by her ex-boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

Twala and the Kwaito star have been embroiled in a court battle after she laid assault charges against him, following an alleged violent altercation. Mafokate, in turn, laid charges against her.

On Wednesday, 90s kwaito star, Mafokate’s attempts to get his assault charge resolved through mediation proved futile and he briefly appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court. He is accused of allegedly physically abusing Twala.

In June, Mafokate appeared in the same court on a charge of common assault and was released on R500 bail.

According to reports, in June Twala opened a case against Mafokate, whom she called “my boyfriend” in a police statement.

She alleges he dragged her into the street with his car during an argument.

Mafokate has denied any wrongdoing.

But activists said Mafokate must own up to the allegations.

African News Agency