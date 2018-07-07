Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

MUST READ: Jacques Pauw pens open letter to Julius Malema

  • South Africa
File: Author Jacques Pauw penned an open letter to EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Jacques Pauw, the author of The President's Keepers, wrote a letter to EFF leader Julius Malema after Malema threatened legal action against him.

Pauw said that Malema had demanded an apology from him after he tweeted that the party's national chairperson Dali Mpofu is committing hara-kiri in defending former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.

At an EFF press conference held on Wednesday, Malema threatened to take legal action against Pauw because of the tweet.

Malema also described the South African Revenue Service as a dangerous regrouping of those with a neo-liberal agenda, led by Pravin Gordhan.

Pauw writes that he won't apologise to Malema.

He also warns Malema that Mazzotti and Phillips are no choir boys and "you must be aware of it".

eNCA

