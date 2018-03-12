Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Myeni, Guptas will not testify at SOE inquiry on Tuesday

  • South Africa
File: Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has failed to appear before the Parliament's inquiry into maladministration at state-owned enterprises for a second time in a week. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and the Gupta brothers will no longer testify on Tuesday before Parliament's inquiry into maladministration at state-owned enterprises.

Myeni says she won't be coming because she is booked off sick.

It is the second time in less than a week she fails to appear before the inquiry. Last week, she said she was unable to fly to Cape Town because of health problems.

Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi implicated Myeni during his testimony last year.

He told the inquiry that she had arranged a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at his Durban home.

The Gupta brothers' lawyer has written to the committee chairperson to say they are not in the country.

eNCA

