N West woman dies after falling off a mountain

NORTH WEST - A 27-year-old women has died in Rustenburg after she fell from a mountain on Thursday night.

According to her friends found on top of the mountain, the deceased slipped and fell several metres.

Her body was retrieved from the scene early on Friday morning after operations were called off last night due to low visibility.

Emergency services hoisted the body back up the mountain as they could not access the slope from below.

Investigations are underway to establish the exact circumstances of the death.

