N1 North and South bound blockaded due to #TaxiStrike

Roads in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg have been blocked by protesting taxis affiliated to Santaco on Thursday. Photo: Twitter/ @Malebo_JR

It is believed some protesting taxi drivers took the keys of this truck #TaxiStirke Photo: Supplied

Video image of taxi's blocking parts of the N1 in Midrand. Photo: Twitter/@yusufabramjee

Editor's note: This story will be updated every time there are new developments.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's main route between Johannesburg and Pretoria is blocked.

Gauteng taxi operators affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Wednesday embarked on a protest against what it called high minibus taxi purchase costs.

“No taxis will be running. We advise commuters to seek alternative transport. We apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused by this,” Santaco spokesman Ralph Jones said on Wednesday.

Major routes running through Johannesburg and Pretoria have also been affected.

In Tshwane, the metro police "have deployed officers to affected routes."

TMPD's Isaac Mahamaba says they are working on clearing blocked roads as the strike is illegal.

"Our officers have been deployed to various areas to enforce the law," Mahamba said.

SERVICE UPDATE: Please note that the train service is operating according to schedule. The Gautrain bus service remains suspended. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) June 15, 2017

In the north of the capital, the R80 at the Ruth First and Wonderpark off-ramps are affected. The Daspoort Tunnel has also been blocked. The R21 northbound has been blocked as well as the N1 interchange at Olivenhoutbosch.

In Johannesburg, the N1 north has been slightly cleared and traffic is flowing at a slow pace, while the N1 south is still blocked.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has advised motorists to stay away from the roads for the better part of the morning.

"We have granted permission for the protest in Johannesburg. There are hundreds of taxis making their way to Joburg, the traffic will be slow on major routes," Minnaar said.

The effects of the strike are already being felt. Commuters and drivers took to social media to warn those that were trying to make their way on the road.

People forced off a bus on its way to Pretoria CBD. Commuters left stranded on Mabopane Highway #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/kbRx3AyHIW — Matuba Mahlatjie (@matubapressure) June 15, 2017

Ben Schoeman Highway from Pretoria to Jozi also blocked. Back route to Joburg blocked. No way of getting to work-- #TaxiStrike — Matuba Mahlatjie (@matubapressure) June 15, 2017

