N2 highway in George blocked following protest

CAPE-TOWN, 20 June 2018 - Two trucks have been petrol bombed on the N2 freeway in a protest by residents of Thembalethu. Reporter Pheladi Sethusa is there. Video: eNCA

GEORGE - Protesters have blocked the N2 highway after Thembalethu residents set two trucks alight between the Garden Route Mall and Pacaltsdorp in George in the southern Cape, police said on Wednesday.

"The N2 in that area is closed for traffic. The freeway between Garden Route Mall and Pacaltsdorp as well as Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu are closed and traffic is diverted into the town," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

People are cashing in on the three trucks that were set alight in the violent protest in George. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ycVBxt5IVG — Reginald (@WitbooiReggie) June 20, 2018

"Public Order Police Unit members are deployed to a service delivery [protest] along the N2 in George that saw two trucks torched overnight after they were petrol bombed and roads barricaded. N2 in the area closed for traffic. Traffic officials are manning the control points."

It was not immediately clear what spurred the protest and if any of the protesters had been injured, but Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the protests might be related to service delivery, although there was no clarity as yet.

Afrika asked motorists to make use of alternative routes in the area.

He said people travelling from the Western Cape on the coastal route towards Wilderness and Plettenberg Bay would have to detour around George.

eNCA reporter Pheladi Sethusa said residents had indicated that their core demand is to be connected to electricity and running water supplies. They also said that housing remained an issue in the area.

African News Agency