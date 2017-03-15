Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

National Assembly to deliberate on interim SABC board members

  • South Africa
File: Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications has proposed that Khanyisile Kweyama be the chairperson of the SABC's interim board. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

PARLIAMENT - The National Assembly will deliberate on the recommended members for the SABC's interim board on Wednesday.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications has proposed that Khanyisile Kweyama be the chairperson of the provisional body.

READ: SABC interim board members named

Kweyama is the former CEO of Business Unity SA.

Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu has been recommended as Kweyama's deputy.

The committee has now formally put forward five names to serve on the board.

The other names to serve on the board are: former ANC MP Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, human rights lawyer Krish Naidoo and journalist and author John Mattison.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close