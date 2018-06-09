National Health Insurance Bill approved for public comment

File: The Bill seeks to establish the NHI Fund to provide a framework for a public health service that is affordable and of high quality. Photo: Flickr / Dr Farouk

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has given the National Health Insurance Bill the green light.

It’s announced the Bill will be published in the Government Gazette for public comment.

The national health scheme has been delayed for over two years over a lack of consensus about its funding and implementation.

The Bill seeks to establish the NHI Fund to provide a framework for a public health service that is affordable and of high quality.

It will outline how resources will be allocated.

Minister Aaron Motsaoledi is expected to give further information about the bill next week.

eNCA