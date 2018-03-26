National Minimum Wage Bill signing hiccup

File: Labour minister Mildred Oliphant provided an update on the legislation, due to be signed in May. Photo: Flickr: @GovernmentZA

PARLIAMENT - The National Minimum Wage Bill might not be signed into law by May as planned.

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant made the announcement in Parliament on Monday, while providing an update on the legislation.

“We are aware that interested parties have been making submissions. It has become apparent that the ambition for the National Minimum Wage Bill to become law by 1 May, may not be practical. We’re also aware of a number of important issues that Parliament has to consider. We stand ready to take without any interference.”

On Wednesday, the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and other unions marched against the implementation of the national minimum wage, saying that R20 per hour is a "slave wage."

#NationalMinimumWage Minister Oliphant says the Bills before Parliament proposes that the national minimum wage be set at R20 per hour and be reviewed annually. — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 26, 2018

#NationalMinimumWage Minister Oliphant says the minimum wages for domestic and farm workers will initially be set at R15 and R18 per hour respectively. This will be adjusted to reach the NMW within two years of implementation — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 26, 2018

The unions are also against the implementation of amendments to the Labour Relations Act, that would require a ballot being held before a strike can go ahead.

Numsa announced more mass action in April.

#NationalMinimumWage Minister Oliphant says at this stage, we must all accept and allow the Parliamentary processs to unfold without any interference. All Bills are under the authority of Parliament and those with views on them must approach Parliament — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 26, 2018

