Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

National Minimum Wage Bill signing hiccup

  • South Africa
File: Labour minister Mildred Oliphant provided an update on the legislation, due to be signed in May. Photo: Flickr: @GovernmentZA

PARLIAMENT - The National Minimum Wage Bill might not be signed into law by May as planned.

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant made the announcement in Parliament on Monday, while providing an update on the legislation. 

WATCH: Employers who contravene national minimum wage to be punished

“We are aware that interested parties have been making submissions. It has become apparent that the ambition for the National Minimum Wage Bill to become law by 1 May, may not be practical. We’re also aware of a number of important issues that Parliament has to consider. We stand ready to take without any interference.”

On Wednesday, the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and other unions marched against the implementation of the national minimum wage, saying that R20 per hour is a "slave wage."

The unions are also against the implementation of amendments to the Labour Relations Act, that would require a ballot being held before a strike can go ahead.

Numsa announced more mass action in April. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close