File:The offices of the National Treasury of South Africa in Pretoria. Treasury has received a report detailing financial irregularities at state-owned enterprises Eskom and Transnet. Photo: eNCA / Bianca Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury announced on Sunday that it had received the draft report into alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts by state-owned enterprises.

Irregularities detailed include the awarding by Eskom of a coal contract to Tegeta and Transnet's procurement of locomotives from China South Rail.

Treasury says the report has been given to relevant parties, who have been given two weeks to comment.

