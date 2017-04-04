NCOP MP hijacked, tortured: Parliament

File: A National Council of Provinces MP was hijacked and brutally assaulted. Photo: Flickr.com/Adam Gerard

PARLIAMENT – Parliament on Tuesday said a National Council of Provinces MP was hijacked and brutally assaulted.

In a statement, South Africa’s national legislature condemned the attack on Simphiwe George Mthimunye who was recovering at home in Mpumalanga following his harrowing ordeal.

“Mthimunye was accosted by four men on foot while he parked outside his brother’s home.

"He was forced into the back seat of his own vehicle and taken to a veld where the would-be robbers tortured him for hours,” the statement said.

“The men then made off with his valuable possessions, which include a vehicle, cellphones and bank cards."

Parliament wished him a speedy recovery.

African News Agency