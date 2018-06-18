UPDATE: Judgment reserved in attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

The Ndebele Appeals Panel report on the disputed Eastern Cape Provincial Elective Conference, has recommended that the Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive be suspended, and that an interim structure be appointed. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA – Judgment has been reserved in the matter by some ANC Eastern Cape (EC) members to have the courts enforce the recommendations of the Ndebele Report regarding the province's disputed elective conference of October 2017.

[JUST IN] Judgment is reserved by the South Gauteng High Court, on attempts by disgruntled #ANCEC members to enforce the recommendations of the #NdebeleReport regarding the disputed Eastern Cape elective conference of October 2017. pic.twitter.com/piTHbSJDK9 — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 18, 2018

Nearly 30 ANC Eastern Cape branches are demanding the party's NEC disband its Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

This follows a recommendation from the Ndebele Appeals Panel.

[BREAKING NEWS] eNCA can reveal that the Ndebele Appeals Panel Report on the disputed ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Elective Conference, recommended that the Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive be “suspend[ed]” and that an “interim structure” be appointed. #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/l5v5zNbgvk — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 18, 2018

The panel wants the PEC, led by Oscar Mabuyane, suspended and an interim structure appointed.

[BREAKING NEWS] The #NdebeleReport further recommended a “Re-run of the 8th [Eastern Cape] Provincial elective conference within 3 months” and that Oscar Mabuyane alongside former #ANCEC Chairperson Phumulo Masualle should “lead” a unity and healing process. pic.twitter.com/2GJgi37F4q — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 18, 2018

It also wants a re-run of the elective conference within three months.

At the same time, the ANC faces similar challenges in the Free State.

ANC members of some 28 branches in the province have given the NEC until the end of Monday to disband the Free State PEC elected in May, or face a court challenge.

ANC members of some 28 branches in the Free State have given the #ANCNEC until the end of the day to disband the PEC elected last month or face a court challenge



Eastern Cape members too in court over decision not to reRun the provincial conference as per Ndebele report@eNCA pic.twitter.com/BriFIgC0oE — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 18, 2018





