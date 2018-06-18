Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Judgment reserved in attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

  • South Africa
The Ndebele Appeals Panel report on the disputed Eastern Cape Provincial Elective Conference, has recommended that the Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive be suspended, and that an interim structure be appointed. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA – Judgment has been reserved in the matter by some ANC Eastern Cape (EC) members to have the courts enforce the recommendations of the Ndebele Report regarding the province's disputed elective conference of October 2017.

Nearly 30 ANC Eastern Cape branches are demanding the party's NEC disband its Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

This follows a recommendation from the Ndebele Appeals Panel.

The panel wants the PEC, led by Oscar Mabuyane, suspended and an interim structure appointed.

It also wants a re-run of the elective conference within three months.

At the same time, the ANC faces similar challenges in the Free State.

ANC members of some 28 branches in the province have given the NEC until the end of Monday to disband the Free State PEC elected in May, or face a court challenge.

 


eNCA

