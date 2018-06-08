Negotiations continue to end Metrobus strike

File: Negotiations continued to end a strike by members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) at the city of Johannesburg's Metrobus service.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus management urged commuters to make alternative arrangements for transport on Friday as negotiations continued to end a strike by members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) at the city of Johannesburg's Metrobus service continued.

''Negotiations between Metrobus and Demawusa continue as both parties have not reached an agreement yet. As a result, Metrobus will not be operating on Friday," it said in a statement.

Although Demawusa is a minority union, Metrobus said it would not risk commuters' safety following incidents of violence when the strike began on Tuesday.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), have a combined 80 percent membership who are not on strike.

Demawusa's demands are, among others, for salary increases in accordance with an employee's years of service, salary adjustments for all new employees, permanent employment of staffers in acting positions, replacement of all bus cash machines with cashless ones and for employees to be allowed to accumulate 60 days of leave and be able to exchange them for cash payment.

