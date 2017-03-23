Nehawu begins talks to end strike

Nehawu and the Social Development department have begun talks to end the ongoing strike. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Social Development department have begun talks to end the ongoing strike.

The union and the department had an extensive negotiating meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The meeting was at the request of the department to table a response to the Nehawu memorandum of demands.

Bathabile awuyazi oyifunayo - Nehawu members singing outside the office of Gauteng Social Development. pic.twitter.com/HbpU0D5e8Q — Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) March 17, 2017

“The employer tabled an offer in response to the demands made by the national union during its march on 10 February 2017 for consideration,” said Nehawu in a statement.

“As the national union, we noted the employer’s response and agreed on a mandating process utilising the entire day of 23 March 2017 to consult our members on the picket lines.”

Nehawu said the meeting with the department will reconvene Thursday afternoon to report on their mandates and consultation processes with a view of concluding a collective agreement.

African News Agency