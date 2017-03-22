Nehawu strike blamed for baby's death

File: The six-month-old baby was removed from the Walter Sisulu Centre in Soweto and placed at another. Photo: Flickr.com / Laine Torres Bartley

JOHANNESBURG - One of the 90 children who was transferred from the Gauteng Department of Social Development’s Child and Youth Care Centre has died.



The six-month-old baby was removed from the Walter Sisulu Centre in Soweto and placed at another.

The department says the children were moved on Friday because striking social workers affiliated to Nehawu barricaded entrances at several centres.

This prevented access to essential supplies like food and medication.

Local government says the strike has affected the frail and disabled children who are cared for at these facilities.

But, Nehawu's not willing to take full responsibility for the baby's death.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but it can’t be Nehawu alone that must take responsibility," said Zola Saphetha.

"The employer has the responsibility to take care of all those who are serviced by government."

