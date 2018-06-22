Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers' strike over

File: A strike by municipal workers in Nelson Mandela Bay saw rubbish strewn on the streets. Photo: Twitter: @MccowenSandy

PORT ELIZABETH – The municipal workers' strike in Nelson Mandela Bay is over.

Unions and the municipality signed an agreement on Friday.

Workers downed tools last week following a dispute over backpay.

Employees were demanding long-service backpay for more than 2,000 workers.

The streets of Port Elizabeth were littered with refuse during the strike.

In a statement, the municipality said all employees are expected to return to work on Monday.

The principle of no work, no pay will apply for the period employees participated in the industrial action.

eNCA