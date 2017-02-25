Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Nelson Mandela Foundation condemns attacks on immigrants

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 24 February 2017 -The Nelson Mandela Foundation has strongly condemned the attacks on foreigners in South Africa. Joining eNCA in studio, is the foundation's CEO, Sello Hatang.​ Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has joined those condemning the violence aimed at foreigners  in Tshwane.

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said the recent xenophobic attacks were a sign that South Africans had not learnt  their lesson following similar scenes in 2008.

" I want to remind South Africans that these marches that are going on, it's a significant failure of memory that happened in 2008, led to the attacks of non-nationals and South Africans in Alexandra for example," Hatang said.

The comments came as 136 people were arrested in Pretoria for attacks on foreign nationals in the area before a planned march. The anit-immigration protest  was organised by some Mamelodi residents.

Days before the demonstration, shops owned by mainly Somali and Pakistani nationals were looted in Atteridgeville, while houses and shops belonging to Nigerian nationals were set alight.

Hatang shared more insight during his interview on eNCA

eNCA

