New 'gold' card for Sassa beneficiaries

The new South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) card. The old Sassa card no longer be supported and used after September 30, 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has called on beneficiaries to make new cards.

Sassa said on Thursday that the existing cards would no longer be supported and used after September 30 this year.

This change, however, does not affect beneficiaries who received their social grants through private bank accounts.

#SASSACardSwap Northern Cape schedule, 16-17 June 2018. Beneficiaries are advised to bring their ID'S and old SASSA cards

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said these changes are as a result of Sassa signing an agreement with the Post Office.

“The issue of the new card came about after Sassa signed an agreement with the Post Office - which the agreement effectively made the Post office to take over certain functions from CPS (Cash Paymaster Services). Such functions include all methods of payment of social grants except cash payment at pay points.”

To change to the new card, beneficiaries can go to selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points or Sassa local offices.

They must first enquire on which dates the local Sassa office will be open for the new swop as the rollout is being done in phases.

They should bring their old Sassa cards and ID’s for the card swop process to be carried out.

In addition, the new Sassa card will be available to beneficiaries receiving their grants in cash at Sassa pay points. Cash beneficiaries are encouraged to choose between using the new Sassa card and providing Sassa with their own banking details in order to receive their grants directly in their commercial bank accounts.

According to Sassa, the new card has the following benefits:

No illegal deductions

3 free cash withdrawals per month at merchants (Shoprite, Boxer etc.)

One free cash withdrawal from the Post Office and free swipes at merchants

