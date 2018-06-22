Tebogo Mokgoro to be sworn in as North West premier

JOHANNESBURG – Tebogo Job Mokgoro will be sworn in as North West premier on Friday.

He succeeds Supra Mahumapelo, who resigned last month following violent protests in the province.

Mahumapelo is pledging his support for his successor.

70-year-old Mokgoro is a former director-general of the province's government.

“Professor Mokgoro is a tried and tested activist and administrator fit enough to deal with challenges at hand including creating stability within the provincial administration and affecting the much-needed service delivery,” said ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

The party is calling on its alliance partners to support Mokgoro when he takes office.

“We needed somebody who can be welcomed by everyone and you know in our wisdom that’s the NWC decision was unanimous because you want someone who can engage everyone and ensure that there is unity and renewal,” Magashule said.

The ANC in the province has pledged its support to the Premier-Elect.

“The PEC will be relentlessly supporting the new premier who is deployed by the ANC," said Mahumapelo.

"We will also be inviting him to be in the structures of the organisation."

