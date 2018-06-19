New North West premier to be sworn in Friday

File: Supra Mahumapelo resigned as premier in May, following weeks of violent protests demanding he step down. Photo: African National Congress

JOHANNESBURG – Nearly a month after Supra Mahumapelo stepped down as North West premier, the province's new leader will be sworn in on Friday.

The Judge President of the High Court in Mahikeng issued the notice on Tuesday.

The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to announce the name of the new premier on Thursday.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Monday but failed to reach a conclusion.

It's official then, the new North West Premier will be sworn in on Friday. ANC expected to make the announcement on Thursday. #NorthWest #Premier @eNCA My colleague @AldrinSampear will be in the provincial capital for the swearing in. pic.twitter.com/NZBiOFdpWR — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 19, 2018

Mahumapelo resigned on May 23, following weeks of violent protests against his leadership amid corruption allegations.

Since then, the ANC's national leadership has struggled to come to an agreement with the Provincial Executive Committee, over who should take over the reigns in a deeply divided province.

eNCA