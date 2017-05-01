New union federation Saftu to hold first May Day rally in Durban

File: The newly-launched South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will hold its first May Day rally in Durban on Monday. Photo: eNCA / Xoli Mngambi

JOHANNESBURG – The newly formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and its main affiliate the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) will on Monday march on Workers’ Day in Durban.

Numsa said its members will gather at Curries Fountain Sports Ground before marching to the City Hall, where they will hand over a detailed list of political as well as socio economic demands, which deal directly with the economic crisis facing the majority of workers.

Police and a small group of Saftu supporters at its May Day rally in Durban. We were meant to get underway at 9am. @News24 pic.twitter.com/zdRBxPcnyB — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) May 1, 2017

“We will march under the slogan espoused by Fidel Castro when he said ‘Great problems should deliver great solutions’,” said Numsa in a statement issued by acting spokesman, Phakamile Hlubi.

“Our memorandum is declaring war on two decades of neo-liberal imperialist economic policies which are responsible for the triple crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality which has crippled our economy, and destroyed our communities. We call on all members to march with us for this just cause.”

Numsa said it will celebrate Workers’ Day with Saftu.

READ: Cosatu must refocus on workers to survive Saftu: analyst

“It is only fitting that on this global Workers Holiday that we mark this moment together with our independent, truly militant worker controlled trade union federation, Saftu,” said Numsa.

African News Agency