New Zealand to deport blind 5-year-old back to SA: Reports

Caitlyn Davies next to her mother and brother. A New Zealand High court ruled that the 5-year-old who suffers from global development delay, be deported back to SA after Immigration NZ said her medical conditions would prove a burden on the health system.

JOHANNESBURG - A 5-year-old South African who suffers from global development delay, blindness and other chronic medical conditions - is set to be deported from New Zealand.

A daily there has reported that a high court found in favour of Immigration New Zealand's decision to deport Caitlyn Davies after her family appealed the move.

Immigration NZ argued that Caitlyn's medical conditions would prove a burden on the country's health system.

This despite reportedly admitting that her "life chances generally would be far better if she were able to remain in New Zealand".

Andrew Riches the Davies' lawyer said "Sending her (Caitlyn) back to South Africa is just not an option for them (the family), it's just too dangerous."

He said the Davies were now considering a further appeal, or hoping Immigration NZ would alter its decision based on a change in circumstances.

"Caitlyn had started making some good progress in New Zealand, and from what I understand, the South African system sees disabled people as a burden on society and wants to move them out of the way.

-Additional reporting by the New Zealand Herald