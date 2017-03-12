Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Newborn baby found abandoned in Durban

  • South Africa
A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in Clair Hills, Durban, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

DURBAN– A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in Durban on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The baby was found under a tree by a passer-by in Palmiet Road, Clair Hills, Netcare 911 said in a statement on the Arrive Alive website.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the baby lying under the tree wrapped in a black T-shirt with the placenta still attached. Paramedics applied cord clamps and then cut the cord to free the baby. The baby was stabilised and cleaned before they transported the child to a nearby hospital for further care.

“Exact detail as to who gave birth to the baby and why they abandoned the child will form part of the police investigation,” Netcare 911 said.

African News Agency

