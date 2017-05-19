NGO calls for zama-zamas to be legalised

Johannesburg, 17 May 2017 - One NGO says authorities should look at ways to incorporate illegal miners, so-called zama zamas, into the system. Bench Marks Foundation's chief researcher David van Wyk tells us why. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A non-profit organisation, Bench Marks Foundation is calling for the legalisation of small-scale mining after 29 bodies were discovered in a disused mineshaft in Welkom, Free State this week.

Police believe there could be more bodies trapped in the disused Harmony Gold mine and the search will resume on Friday.

It’s believed an underground explosion on May 11, killed over 40 people. Four more bodies were brought out of a disused shaft at Eland mine on Thursday, bringing the total toll to 29.

David van Wyk, chief researcher at the foundation, says legalisation of micro and survivalist mining would allow it to be better regulated.

Several illegal miners have been arrested as investigations are extended to neighbouring countries.

“We are going to make sure that we eradicate illicit mining. It’s going to take time but we will make sure that we deal with it and in time the king pins and everyone involved will end up behind bars," said General Lebeoana Tsuname of the Free State police. “

