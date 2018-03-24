NGO takes train to spread TB awareness

FILE: In South Africa, 270 people die every day from tuberculosis.

CAPE TOWN - Saturday is World TB day and the NGO TBHIV Care will take trains in Cape Town to raise awareness.

In South Africa, 270 people die every day from tuberculosis.

According to the University of Cape Town’s South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative, more than three million people have contracted the disease over the last decade.

Trains are some of the main harbourers of TB because of overcrowding and poor ventilation.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has joined the initiative, carried out on several rail routes.

eNCA