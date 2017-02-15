NGO's implicated in Esidemeni tragedy to be closed

File: At least 94 mentally ill patients died when they were moved from the Life Esidimeni Centre to 27 unlicensed NGOs. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says all implicated NGO’s in the Life Esidemeni tragedy are to be closed.

He said all Gauteng Health Department officials named in the health ombudsman's report are already being dealt with.

At least 94 mentally ill patients died when they were moved from the Life Esidimeni Centre to 27 unlicensed NGOs.

The patients were moved to cut costs.

Motsoaledi also said the prosecuting authority would decide if criminal cases were to be opened.

After the release of the report, 60 health experts were appointed to assess the institutions.

Motsoaledi said all 27 NGOs had been visited. In total, they have 42 facilities and seven have already been closed.

The Health Minister said 19 bodies still have to be identified.

