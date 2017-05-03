Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking

PORT ELIZABETH - A controversial Nigerian pastor has appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court.
He has been charged with 22 counts of human trafficking and sexual assault.
His supporters have been demonstrating outside.
Police trying to control the congregants outside court, they believe their pastor is sure to get bail #eNCA pic.twitter.com/X9VBBCm1Oi— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) May 3, 2017
The case resumes on Thursday.
