Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking

  • South Africa
The Nigerian pastor's supporters have been demonstrating outside the court. Photo: eNCA / Sandy Mccowen

PORT ELIZABETH - A controversial Nigerian pastor has appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court.

He has been charged with 22 counts of human trafficking and sexual assault.

His supporters have been demonstrating outside.

The accused is facing sexual assault and human trafficking charges.

The case resumes on Thursday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close