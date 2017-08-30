Nigerian pastor in SA illegally, says State

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court to support a Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and the rape of young girls. Photo: ANA / Raahil Sain

PORT ELIZABETH - A controversial Durban-based pastor has been slapped with a charge of fraud for allegedly living in South Africa illegally.

He's currently facing charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and rape.

Pastor's supporters fill up the parking lot at the PE Magistrate's Court @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/lViezn9bl9 — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) August 29, 2017

The televangelist is accused of trafficking more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church countrywide.

An immigration officer testified during the pastor's first bail application in May, saying at least one of his permits was issued fraudulently.

The pastor appeared before the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court to apply for bail on Tuesday.

The bail hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday.

eNCA