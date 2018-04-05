Night vigil for Zuma ahead of court appearance

File: Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday on 16 charges, including corruption and fraud. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of various religious groups will hold a night vigil in Durban on Thursday in support of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma will be appearing in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on Friday on charges of corruption, money-laundering, fraud and racketeering, in connection with the multi-billion rand arms deal.

The group will march from King Dinuzulu Park to the court.

"We are organising a night vigil at Albert Park in Durban that will start at half past six until six in the morning. By 7 o'clock we are starting the march from King Dinuzulu Park to Victory Embankment where we are going to meet the former President Jacob Zuma," said Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

The organisers of the Defend Zuma march said they will stand by Zuma unless he is found guilty by a court of law.

“Where people are debating with something that is not valid, it extends the influence to the ignorant people out there that a person is guilty… It’s not right to judge him. Now we need to ensure that a person is guilty after he has been found by the court of law, not by people and media.”))

The MKMVA also said it will be in court to support Zuma.

eNCA