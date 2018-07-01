Nine injured as boat runs aground near Durban ski club

We may be inching closer to spring, but winter will hit South Africa hard from today. The coldest weather system so far this year has reached the Western Cape, and is expected to spread inland. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - Nine people were injured when the boat they were on ran aground near the Ski Boat Club on Durban's beachfront on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday that paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 8pm and found the boat on the sand.

Nine people who had been on the boat when it ran aground sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. The boat's skipper was uninjured.

Jamieson confirmed that members of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) also attended the scene. At this stage the events leading up to the grounding were unknown.

African News Agency