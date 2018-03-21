Nine people injured in Cape Town crash

Nine people were injured on Tuesday, when a taxi, pick-up truck and a motorbike collided in Kenilworth, Cape Town, paramedics said. Photo: Supplied/ER24

JOHANNESBURG - Nine people were injured on Tuesday, when a taxi, pick-up truck and a motorbike collided in Kenilworth, Cape Town, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived on the scene just after 6pm, the patients were all walking on the scene.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found that nine people sustained minor injuries. ER24, along with Metro and Life Healthcare paramedics, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care," she said.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene."

African News Agency