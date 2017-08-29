NMB coalition remains intact: Holomisa

File: NMB mayor Athol Trollip said the fallout with former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani shouldn't dismantle the metro's coalition agreement. Photo: Gallo / Werner Hills

PORT ELIZABETH - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay remains intact.

But his party will be challenging the manner in which former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani was ousted.

"The UDM's laywers will be in a position to file papers wherein they will challenge the procedures used to oust Bobani," said Holomisa.

Bobani was ousted with 60 votes from the coalition partners, while the opposition and the UDM walked out as voting on the no-confidence motion was in progress.

The Democratic Alliance has refused to rescind its decision.

NMB mayor Athol Trollip said the fallout with Bobani shouldn't dismantle the metro's coalition agreement.

"Councillor Bobani has contravened almost every single provision of the co-governance agreement from using blue lights in his vehicle, to voting against council, for encouraging protest action outside of council, making very serious spurious allegations of corruption against me," said Trollip.

Trollip has appointed Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to the position of MMC of health, the job previously held by Bobani.

The coalition said a decision will be taken on who will replace Bobani once all the legal proceedings are finalised.

eNCA